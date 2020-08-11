Katie Price left ''terrified'' after doctors tell her she could ''lose a leg'' if she doesn't take her recovery seriously following her horror fall.

The 42-year-old reality star fractured both her heels when she jumped off a wall at a theme park in Turkey last month, and she is set to have an urgent operation on her broken bones this week which will leave her unable to walk for several months.

And now, Katie has reportedly been told by her doctors that she must take her recovery ''seriously'', because she's prone to infections which could see her lose a leg if she tries to rush her recovery.

An insider said: ''Katie's doctors have warned her she must take her recovery seriously and it's left her terrified.

''She's prone to getting infections after operations, and her surgeon says she could lose a leg if her feet get infected.

''She'll have to be so, so careful - she'll have medical professionals on call 24/7 - and change the dressings regularly.

''She's got a long road ahead of her.''

Whilst Katie's representative told The Sun Online: ''As with all surgical procedures Katie's operation comes with a certain degree of risk, Katie has been fully informed by her surgical team.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Katie - who was in Turkey with her boyfriend Carl Woods, and two of her five children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13 - could spend up to two years recovering from her injuries, and won't be back on her feet until at least 2021.

Another insider said last week: ''Doctors are saying she won't be able to walk for six months, or put any weight on her feet. She needs major surgery on her feet ASAP as it's worse than anyone realised.

''The recovery could take up to two years. She won't even be walking around until well into 2021. She's really upset and can't believe it's this bad.''

Katie alluded to the bad news on her Instagram Story when she told her fans she was ''gutted'' to have received a ''devastating'' update from her doctor, but didn't elaborate on what the news was.

She wrote: ''Just finished my appointment with my consultant and surgeon about my feet. After further scans, the news is absolutely devastating. I'm gutted.''