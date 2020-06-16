Katie Price suggested her ex Kris Boyson isn't ''over'' her despite his new relationship.

The 42-year-old star - whose former flame has started dating Bianca Gascoigne after their split in December last year - has revealed details of her spiritual reading with Psychic Tracey, and she claimed her ex hasn't quite moved on.

The psychic posted details of the reading on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: ''This is what I told her her ex of two years who appears to be dating someone else, is still very much not over me

''When he's also trying to keep his foot in the door and he's very much not over Katie and needs to make the decision, who he wants, Katie or the initial is see is B. (sic)''

Katie shared the message on her own page, adding: ''Can't believe again how spot on with things she says (sic)''

In another post, Tracey suggested there was a ''new man on the horizon'' for Katie, as well as wealth, ''brilliant'' prospets and a ''new home''.

She added: ''Also her cards read, that Katie is on a good path, of New home, Financially wealthy, and brilliant New prospects and a Handsome New man on the horizon so I see in the cards very wealthy who she has crossed paths with before

''I see the [initials] J, or L and A''

Again, the former glamour model shared the post and commented: ''Exciting times coming and again everything true on point''

Katie - ho has Harvey, 17, with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with first husband Peter Andre and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with third husband Kieran Hayler - previously opened up on her split from Kris, and admitted cheating on him will be one of the ''biggest regrets'' of her life.

She said: ''I've hurt Kris, I cheated on the guy. I feel disgusting for doing it.

''He will be one of the biggest regrets of my life.''