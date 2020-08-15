Katie Price has been left unable to sleep because of the pain from her broken feet and ankles.

The 42-year-old former glamour model underwent surgery on her feet and ankles after suffering the injuries while on holiday in Turkey and admits that the pain has been keeping her awake at night.

In an Instagram post, she told her followers: ''So 2:30 am I can't sleep despite the fact I've had pain killers and I'm in so much pain and so tired.''

She had previously posted a clip thanking fans who have sent her good wishes.

Katie said: ''Evening everyone, so I've come out of my surgery and left a lovely message on my grid to everyone who's wished me best wishes. Take a look.''

Price shared a snap from after the operation which showed her feet heavily bandaged with boyfriend Carl Woods by her side.

Katie - who fractured both her heels when she jumped off a wall has also been banned from having sex with Carl as part of the recovery process requires her to keep her legs elevated.

A source explained to The Sun Online: ''Katie's been told she has to lie down and not move for two weeks when she gets home.

''She will have to keep her legs elevated to give her the best chance of recovery - and that means no sex or moving around.

''Carl will basically be her full-time carer - the only time she's allowed to move is to go to the toilet.

''It's going to be a real test but Katie will be following doctor's orders.''