Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods have access to each other's social media accounts.

The former glamour model - who has five children from previous relationships - has struck up a romance with former 'Love Island' contestant Carl, and the pair have now revealed they've given each other the password to their social media accounts, so that no outside forces can try and break them apart by ''making up lies'' about them.

In a YouTube video posted to Katie's channel, Carl explained: ''We are in a relationship, and not only are we in a relationship, we have each other's Instagrams, we've got our passwords, my Instagram is on her phone and hers is on my phone. There is no inboxing, no messaging anyone, anyone can make up lies if they want to but we have got everything of each other's and we are completely and utterly open with it. It just cannot go wrong, as far as I'm concerned.''

Carl insists the move hasn't come from a place of ''insecurity'', and instead said they want to prevent people from falsely claiming one of them has been speaking to somebody else online.

He added: ''The fact we've got our social media accounts on each other's phones is not an insecurity issue at all, it's actually to try and prevent people from making up lies and stories, and saying I've been talking to somebody or she's been talking to somebody. We've done it for that reason, and that reason only, not because we're worried.''

And Katie, 42, couldn't resist using the video to gush over her new beau.

She said: ''We're not going to have anyone try and ruin us, make up stories, it's just not going to happen. I want you to know that we are strong, I love this man. He's my today, my future, my everything.

''We've both been there, done it, worn the t-shirt. We're at the stage in our life where we know what we want. We know what we want out of life.''

To which Carl added: ''We're not playing a game. I know everybody thinks it's a joke, but it's not a joke. We're not here to mess around. I'm not interested in playing about, Katie's not interested in playing about, so this is it.''

Ultimately, the new couple just want people to be happy for them.

Katie said: ''It's real. So hopefully you can be happy for us. We are the real deal, so just be happy for us. There's no point slating and making up stuff, because we'll just prove you all wrong.''