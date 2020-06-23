Katie Price admitted it's ''taken bloody time'' to become friends with Peter Andre after their split.

The former flames - who were married for four years until 2009 and have kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 12, together - amicably co-parent their children, and the 42-year-old star revealed she's even struck up a friendship with her ex's new wife Emily.

She told new! magazine: ''It's taken bloody time! I do like Emily as well. We're like chalk and cheese. We're completely and utterly different!

''So when I go to Pete's, I think he thinks I'm lively. I'm like, 'You were with me for six years, Pete! You know what I'm like. You were actually the same. You're nuts as well.'

''But I say to him, 'You're getting old now!' It's funny. We have a laugh.''

The former glamour model suggested her ex-husband sometimes ''forgets'' what she can be like despite their past relationship.

She said: ''When I see Pete, he says, 'You're so bonkers and mad'. I'm like, 'You know what I'm like, Pete!' I think he forgets.''

Katie - who also has son Harvey, 18, with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, and kids Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler - recently praised the 'Mysterious Girl' singer for ''being such a great dad''.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (21.06.20), she wrote: ''Happy Father's Day to @peterandre between us both we have amazing children and credit to you to for being such a great dad to Junior and Princess.''

Katie recently heaped praise on both Peter and Kieran as she knows her kids are ''in safe hands'' with her exes.

The 'My Crazy Life' star said: ''I regularly FaceTime the kids. I can't wait to see them and to give them a big hug - this has been really hard. Kieran and Peter are great dads - I know the children are in safe hands.''