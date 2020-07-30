Katie Price has broken both her feet in a nightmare accident whilst on holiday in Turkey.

The 42-year-old reality star won't be able to walk for three to six months following the accident, which saw her fracture both her feels when she jumped off a wall at theme park Land of Legends.

Katie was rushed to hospital in Turkey, and is now preparing to fly home for an emergency operation, cutting her time in the sun with her boyfriend Carl Woods and kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 13 - whom she has with ex-husband Peter Andre - short.

Doctors have warned Katie she will need pins in her feet and won't be able to walk for a minimum of three months, but she could spend up to six months trying to recover from her injuries.

A source told The Sun Online: ''This is the worst thing that could have happened to Katie. She has spent all night in A&E in agony with a hairline crack through both of her heels.

''The pain is excruciating - but she has a bigger nightmare to come, trying to look after five children while unable to walk.''

Whilst a representative for Katie added: ''I can confirm Katie has incurred an injury. It was sustained by her own doing when visiting a family amusement park with her children, Carl and friends. Katie is expected to cut her holiday short and fly back to the UK for further treatment.''

The news comes after Katie was forced to leave her 18-year-old son Harvey in the UK when she jetted off to Turkey, because he had only just been released from spending 10 days in hospital.

Katie had promised to take the teenager on a separate holiday with his younger siblings Jett, five, and Bunny, four, but her injury has no doubt thrown those plans into doubt.