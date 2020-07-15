Katie Price's son Harvey does not have coronavirus.

The 42-year-old star's 18-year-old son - who suffers from many health complications including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - is currently in intensive care with a ''complex'' medical condition but she's confirmed he has tested negative for the highly-contagious condition.

Katie shared an update on Instagram on Tuesday (14.07.20) evening as she thanked fans for their support.

She wrote: ''Hey everyone thank you again for your messages means a lot to me .

''I've left the hospital for the evening and can confirm Harvey is still in intensive care & medical condition remains complex . I love him so much, he is so brave and fighter.(sic)''

It was revealed earlier this week that Harvey was in a ''very dangerous'' condition after being rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties.

A source said: ''His condition is very dangerous and Katie is terrified. He has a temperature of 42 degrees and is struggling to breathe. One of his conditions is adrenal failure that could cause his organs to fail and is very dangerous.''

Just a few weeks ago, the teenager was taken to hospital after suffering from chest pains, prompting his worried mother - who has four other children from previous relationships - to fear he was having a heart attack.

She previously said: ''Harvey had chest pains during the day so I panicked that he might have coronavirus.

''I was also terrified he might be having a heart attack because he's high risk due to his obesity.

''Harvey said he felt like he had needles in his chest, so I called an ambulance and had a friend come and look after the other kids.

''With Harvey and all his health conditions, you simply can't mess about.''

At the time, medical staff were unable to find anything serious wrong with Harvey and he was able to return home after a check-up.

Katie said: ''They tested for coronavirus, which was negative. Then they ran more tests to check Harvey hadn't had a heart attack or a blood clot. Thankfully, they didn't find anything wrong.

''They said it may be a chest infection but he was able to come home that night. He's OK but he'll have a check-up in a few weeks.''

Harvey's father, Dwight Yorke, is not involved in his life.