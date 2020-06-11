Katie Price is getting a new puppy, four months after her Alsatian's death.

The 42-year-old reality TV star was left devastated when her pet pooch Sparkle was tragically hit by a car after escaping from the grounds of her home and running onto the nearby A24 motorway, and Katie is now considering getting a French bulldog.

A source told The Sun Online: ''She hasn't thought up a name yet, but she's head over heels in love with all the puppies she's met.

''She's thinking very seriously about buying one for her daughter Princess for her birthday!''

Katie's spokesperson said: ''I can confirm that Katie is considering getting a puppy but hasn't bought one just yet.

''Katie is still deeply upset over the loss of her beloved Sparkle, who was sadly run over earlier this year.

The spokesperson added that Katie's dog Blade ''is her best friend''.

The A24 is also the road where one of Katie's horses tragically died after it escaped from a field at her home three years ago.

And in 2018, Katie claimed her dog Queenie had been killed in a hit and run after a delivery driver knocked the pooch down.

She wrote at the time: ''I'm absolutely Devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dogs life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die very disappointed a human being can be this heartless! ... Security cameras show this and we have reported to police ! DEVASTATED is a understatement (sic)''