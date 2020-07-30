Katie Holmes has had ''a lot of silver linings'' in lockdown.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star has been spending time in quarantine, due to the coronavirus pandemic, with her daughter Suri, 14 - who she has with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - and has been turning to FaceTime and other apps to be able to speak to her friends.

She said: ''This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings. I've been taking time to FaceTime and really be there, be present.''

Suri celebrated her birthday in lockdown and Katie feels she was ''more creative'' about it all because of this.

Speaking about her daughter's lockdown birthday, she shared to Entertainment Tonight: ''I think when you have less, you're more creative.''

Katie previously revealed she feels ''blessed'' to be Suri's mother.

Marking her birthday in April, she wrote: ''Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! (sic)''

The sweet post comes after Katie, 41, recently said she feels as though she ''grew up'' alongside Suri after giving birth when she was 27.

She said in November last year: ''I was happy to become a mum in my twenties. It's been nice that our ages fit ... how do I put this?

''Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.''

The 'Logan Lucky' star also spoke about how fulfilled she feels with her life and career after turning 40.

She said: ''I directed my first film, 'All We Had', a couple of years ago and I've been working to get my second film ready so I'm excited to continue. It's interesting to be 40, though, because when you're young, you think, 'I'm never going to be 40!' And then the day comes and it's like, this is OK. I'm still doing everything I've always done.

''I feel happy with where my career is and I'm excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition.''