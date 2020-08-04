Katie Holmes is an ''inspiring parent'' - according to actor Jerry O'connell.

Jerry stars alongside Katie in the new movie 'The Secret: Dare to Dream', and has said he loved seeing the 41-year-old actress interacting with her 14-year-old daughter Suri - whom she has with ex-husband Tom Cruise - whenever the teenager visited her on set.

He said: ''Katie Holmes is really maybe the loveliest [person]. Just a few takeaways I got from working with Katie Holmes - obviously [she's] a great actress, obviously beautiful. But a great mom, a really great mom. Actually, like, an inspiring parent.

''Watching the time Katie took with her daughter when we were at work, you know, it was really inspiring. It made me realise, like, I don't stay in contact enough with my children [when at] work, you know? ... Katie is a great person, a great mom. I really enjoyed working with her. We had a fun time.''

Jerry, 41, has 11-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie with his wife Tamara Romjin, and has admitted he thought his family wouldn't ''make it'' through quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Us Weekly magazine: ''I have to say - I'm going to get in trouble for this - when quarantine [began] ... I was like, 'I'm not sure how, not only is our family going to make it, but can my marriage handle this?''' he said. ''And dare I say, it's been kind of fun. We might just make it.''

Meanwhile, Katie recently said she feels ''blessed'' to be Suri's mother, as she took to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday.

She wrote: ''Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! (sic)''

And the sweet post came after the 'Dawson's Creek' alum said she feels as though she ''grew up'' alongside Suri after giving birth when she was 27.

She said in November last year: ''I was happy to become a mum in my twenties. ''It's been nice that our ages fit ... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match.

''We kind of grew up together.''