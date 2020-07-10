Katie Holmes has followed Thandie Newton on Instagram.

The 41-year-old actress recently started following Thandie, 47, on the picture-sharing app after Thandie called Katie's ex-husband Tom Cruise, 58, ''a very dominant individual'' and admitted she was scared of him on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 2'.

Thandie told Vulture: ''I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries superhard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.

''There was one time, we were doing this night scene, there were so many extras with pyrotechnics and you name it, and it was a scene with him and me on the balcony. And I don't think it was a very well-written scene. I get angry with him. We're frustrated with each other. He gets so frustrated with having to try and explain that he goes, 'Let me just - let's just go do it. Let's just rehearse on camera'.

''So we rehearsed and they recorded it, and then he goes, 'I'll be you. You be me.' So we filmed the entire scene with me being him - because, believe me, I knew the lines by then - and him playing me. And it was the most unhelpful ... I can't think of anything less revealing. It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest. He wasn't horrible. It was just - he was really stressed.''

Thandie also revealed that Tom shared information with her about the Church of Scientology, which he is a member of, but she didn't find it compelling.

She said: ''He was very generous and open about sharing Scientological stuff. Christmas gifts would be something to do with Scientology. Like a book with the greatest hits of Scientology, a bit like a Bible kind of thing. I was curious, because it's like, Wow, if it's going to attract people, powerful, high-profile people, there's got to be some glue that sticks this s*** together. Didn't find any.''

Katie and Tom - who have 14-year-old daughter Suri together - were married from 2006 to 2012 but reportedly split due to Katie's concerns over Scientology.