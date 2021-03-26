Katie Cassidy has joined the cast of 'Agent Game'.

The 34-year-old actress is the latest star to join an all-star ensemble for the spy thriller that also Dermot Mulroney, Mel Gibson, Katherine McNamara, Rhys Coiro and Annie Ilonzeh.

Grant S. Johnson is directing the indie flick with Mike Langer and Tyler W. Konney writing the script.

The story follows Harris (Mulroney), a CIA officer involved in missions to detain and relocate foreign nationals for interrogation. When a political shift turns his allies into enemies, Harris finds himself the scapegoat for a detainee's murder and must run from a team of operatives sent to bring him in (McNamara and Coiro), led by a ruthless double agent (Ilonzeh).

Gibson has a minor role as an intelligence official in charge of the covert operation to hunt down the disgraced spy.

Konney is producing the flick for the Taylor & Dodge production banner, which is also handling worldwide sales.

Katie played the role of Laurel Lance/Black Canary in the superhero TV series 'Arrow' and also appeared in slasher flicks such as 'When a Stranger Calls' and 'Black Christmas'.

Meanwhile, Dermot is set to star alongside Leslie Bibb in the indie horror 'The Inhabitant'.

The 57-year-old actor and 46-year-old actress will lead the cast of the movie about how the infamous axe murderer Lizzie Borden's bloodline runs through the heart of suburban America where a series of supernatural events reveal a dark truth behind a tormented teenager.

Dominic and Leslie will play parents challenged with the truth of their family history.

The movie is being directed by Jerren Lauder from a script penned by Kevin Bachar. Leone Marucci and Petr Jakl are producing the film for Steelyard Pictures with Martin J. Barab and Ara Keshishian serving as executive producers.