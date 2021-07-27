Kathy Griffin has begged fans to stop bullying her over her curly hair.

The 60-year-old comedienne was almost reduced to tears as she hit back at the social media trolls who have told her to "get rid" of her corkscrew curls.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress posted a video and said: "Alright, I'm making this video because I've been getting some social media hate because of my curly hair. A lot of, 'Girl, you've got to get rid of that hair.' A lot of, 'Girl, we don't like your hair like that.'

"Well, this is how my hair grows out of my head. It always has and it always will. I'm a ... curly-haired, red-headed lady.

"I'm not saying my days of blowouts are over. I'm just asking you to accept me for my curly-haired self."

Kathy's hair was centre of attention a few years ago as well when she shaved off her red tresses to show solidarity with her sister Joyce Griffin, who was going through chemotherapy at the time for cancer.

The 'Suddenly Susan' star showed off her new look on social media at the time as she posed topless while touching her bare head.

Kathy's selfless gesture warmed the heart of her mother Maggie - who sadly died last year at the age of 99 - who praised her as a "wonderful human being."

She said at the time: "My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being."