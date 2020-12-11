Kathryn Newton has joined the cast of the third 'Ant-Man' film.

The 23-year-old actress has been tapped to play Cassie Lang/Stature – the daughter of Paul Rudd's superhero Scott Lang – in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

The movie has also been given the title 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania', in a development confirmed during Disney's Investor Day on Thursday (10.12.20).

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are all returning for the project, which features Jonathan Majors as a villain Kang the Conqueror.

Peyton Reed will once again be directing and has previously confirmed that the new motion picture will be "more sprawling" than the previous two.

The 56-year-old director said: "We are working away through the pandemic.

"There's some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way ... I think the third 'Ant-Man' movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two.

"It's going to have a very different visual template."

Peyton also promised that the film will give Evangeline's Hope van Dyne/ Wasp equal billing alongside Paul's Ant-Man.

He said: "They're a partnership, and she's a very, very important part of that."

Peyton is proud of the impact of the 'Ant-Man' franchise, especially because it was the first Marvel movie to feature a female superhero in its title.

The filmmaker explained: "I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie.

"Finding that balance in that movie, that's very important to me because that's very much a men's playing field, historically. But that's really, really changing now in a great way."