Kathryn Newton still hasn't told her parents about her role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man' franchise.

The 24-year-old actress has been cast as Cassie Lang in Peyton Reed’s upcoming 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' but admitted she hasn't directly told her parents, as she doesn't want to get in trouble if they share details with others.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I made a joke that my dad still doesn’t officially know. I think he’s seen it on my Instagram, but I haven’t told him because I don’t want to get in trouble when he goes to Starbucks and just starts talking to somebody about it. Now I can say, ‘It’s not my fault! I didn’t tell him!’ I love my parents, but you don’t want them to tell anybody anything."

However, Kathryn is over the moon about the role and said that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a dream come true.

She explained: "I still feel like I can’t talk about it because I’m not on set and I just don’t want to jinx anything until I’m really there, making the movie. But it’s a dream come true for me to be a part of the MCU, and I’m so grateful because I love the Marvel universe so much. Five years ago, if you asked me what my dream was, I would have said, ‘To be in a Marvel movie.'"