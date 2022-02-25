Kathryn Hahn went back to her roots during the making of 'Knives Out 2'.

The 48-year-old star will feature in Rian Johnson's murder mystery sequel for Netflix alongside stars such as Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson and she explained the shoot reminded her of studying drama at Yale University.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kathryn said: "It took me back to my roots because it really did feel like an old school ensemble.

"It really felt a lot like my class at Yale. I had the same kind of fond feelings of love and tenderness towards everybody."

Meanwhile, the 'WandaVision' star also praised streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix for providing a wider variety of roles for women.

Kathryn said: "It's a thrilling time for women my age. There seems to be an opening for more roles for women over a certain age that are complex, messy, contradictory kind of anti-heroes."

The 'Knives Out' sequel sees Craig reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc and he has promised that it will be "very different" from the original 2019 movie.

The James Bond star said: "I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life. He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you want here. Really?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah?’

"We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing."