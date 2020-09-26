Kathie Lee Gifford has been ''unsuccessful'' in her quest for love so far.

The 67-year-old daytime talk show host and actress has been looking for a new man following the passing of her husband Frank Gifford in 2015, and has said that so far, she's not found anyone that's right for her.

Kathie insisted she doesn't have a strict preference for her ideal man, and would just like him to have ''real teeth''.

She told ExtraTV: ''Oh, I got some gams. That's about all I've got left. I still have my teeth, but I'm just looking for a guy that's got real teeth. That's it.

''I have dated a little bit. It's not been successful.''

Meanwhile, Kathie said earlier this year she is ''open'' to dating almost five years after her husband died of natural causes.

She said: ''Of course I'm open [to dating]! Who says I'm not dating somebody?''

But Kathie Lee is hesitant to speak about her love life in public, because it ''could be over by tomorrow'', and she's ''picky'' when it comes to men.

The star - who has Cody, 29, and Cassidy, 26, with her late husband - explained: ''I don't expect any man to ever fill my husband's cleats, nobody will ever be Frank Gifford. I'm not looking for that. I'm not looking for anything. If he comes along, I'll know. I'm not looking, I'm busy.''

And last year, Kathie revealed she had been on ''a couple of dates'' since Frank passed away, but hasn't found love yet.

She said in November: ''I went out on a couple of dates. I just went out with friends to a club to hear my favourite band down there. This sweet guy asked me to dance and I said okay. It was fun because I hadn't been on a date in 33 years. It's surreal. The world has changed so much. He was a gentleman. It was fine, it was fun.''