Katherine Schwarzenegger says Chris Pratt has been very ''helpful'' amidst her pregnancy.

The author is expecting her first child with her actor husband and she admits she feels grateful to have so many people around her.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful. And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitise everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful. Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant.''

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Chris and Katherine's baby is due ''soon''.

An insider said: ''Chris and Katherine have had an incredible first year of marriage. The couple plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today with something small as their baby is set to arrive soon. Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare. They know their baby is coming soon and can't wait to welcome their new addition.''

Katherine's father Arnold Schwarzenegger recently admitted he can't wait to become a grandfather, as he also hinted his daughter is due to give birth ''this summer''.

He said: ''Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby - I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer. And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.''