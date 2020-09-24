Katherine Schwarzenegger is in ''bliss mode'' amid life with her newborn daughter.

The 30-year-old author and her husband Chris Pratt, 41, welcomed their daughter Lyla into the world over a month ago, and sources have said the couple couldn't be happier with their new arrival.

An insider claimed: ''[Katherine has been in] new mommy bliss mode. She took the first month off from most of her work and loved being able to do that. She just reached the six week mark and is looking forward to getting out and doing more. She has been very cautious with COVID and the air quality in LA so has been staying in.''

Katherine and the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' star - who also has seven-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - have had some ''help getting situated and helping the baby with sleep'', but are still said to be ''very hands on'' parents.

The source added to E! News: ''They are both home and with the baby at almost all times. They have had some family visit for short periods of time but mostly have just been getting adjusted to their new little baby.''

Meanwhile, the couple were recently said to feel ''blessed'' about their status as new parents, with Chris reportedly praising Katherine as a ''natural'' mother.

An insider said last month: ''Katherine is doing super well and recovering well. She's in baby bliss and so grateful to be a mother - something she always wanted to be.

''They feel blessed to spend this time together and be a new family. Chris says Katherine is a natural and she hasn't missed a beat since they brought their baby girl home!''

Chris and Katherine - who married in June 2019 - confirmed the birth of their daughter in early August, just hours after Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, was reported to have revealed the news.

In a message posted to Chris' Instagram account, they said: ''We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.''