Katherine Schwarzenegger feels ''blessed to live life'' with her husband Chris Pratt.

The 30-year-old author took to social media on Sunday (21.06.20) to heap praise on her husband in honour of both his 41st birthday and Father's Day, as she said she ''thanks God every day'' that she met Chris, and dubbed him ''the most loving and fun father'' to his seven-year-old son Jack, whom he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Katherine - who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child - wrote: ''Happy birthday and Father's Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband. What an amazing year you've had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love.

''I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father. I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love! (sic)''

The beauty - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - accompanied her glowing tribute with a collage of pictures of herself with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star.

Meanwhile, Katherine recently said her husband has been ''helpful'' amidst her pregnancy, and said she feels ''lucky'' to have loved ones close by to support her.

She gushed: ''I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful. And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitise everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful. Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant.''

Earlier this month, it was reported the couple's baby is due ''soon''.

An insider said: ''Chris and Katherine have had an incredible first year of marriage. The couple plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today with something small as their baby is set to arrive soon. Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare. They know their baby is coming soon and can't wait to welcome their new addition.''