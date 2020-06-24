'13 Reasons Why' star Katherine Langford wants to ''give back'' to her skin in lockdown.
The '13 Reasons Why' star feels it is important to take this time off - owing to the coronavirus pandemic - to look after her skin and use it to give her a ''focus'' on her own routine.
Asked what skin type she has, she said: ''I think it changes. When I was younger, I actually dealt with chronic acne, and I travel a lot. It can sometimes be dry or sensitive. As a rule of thumb, I always try to use products that are kind to skin across the board. Especially because I travel, I am focused on giving back to my skin, if it's hydration or any extra care ... I've been really focusing on skin care. As an actor, I wear makeup quite a lot of the time, so when I do have off days, it's nice just to focus on skin care. One thing I found I really love is the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum. I really have loved incorporating it into my skin care routine for hydration.''
And Katherine says her beauty staples are mascara and moisturiser, particularly when she's off work.
She shared: ''I think it's important to always have a good moisturiser. When I'm not working, I usually don't wear makeup or, if I do, it's quite little. But one thing that I think always makes such a statement is mascara. That's always such a key product that I have with me and something that I keep restocking.''
The 24-year-old actress is also enjoying ''exploring'' fun things when it comes to her beauty routine in lockdown.
She told Allure magazine: ''It's given me time to explore fun things - or just explore different products, which I usually wouldn't do if I was on the run or working.''
