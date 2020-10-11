Katherine Langford is proud to have been involved with 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Katherine was cast as Morgan Stark, the daughter of Tony Stark aka Ironman in the movie and although her scene was eventually cut, Katherine, 24, is still happy she got to work with Robert Downey Jr on the movie.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "That's taking me back a little bit, but maybe the day before or on set, RDJ [Robert Downey Jr.] had a couple of dailies and we watched a few just for context. But, yeah, it was really cool to just be on that set and see a little bit of what had been filmed before the rest of the world saw it."

'13 Reasons Why' star Katherine also had a role in 'Knives Out' and was thrilled to work with Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Daniel Craig.

She said: "I had so much fun working on that. Ana, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig — they were all incredible. It was a really special film to be on.

"I feel just very lucky to have been a part of the projects I've been in so far, and I had an amazing first opportunity. I'm always so grateful to have been able to showcase and have an opportunity to do good work that I'm proud of. And to be able to work with other fabulous people, it's just a very surreal feeling and something that I'm always grateful for. I'm still very young, and I have a lot to learn and a lot more to do. So I just look forward to being able to continue to learn from good people."