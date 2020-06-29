Katharine Mcphee has heaped praise on her husband David Foster, describing him as the love of her life.
Katharine Mcphee has thanked David Foster for ''loving'' and ''inspiring'' her as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
The 36-year-old actress married David, 70, in London in 2019, and she took to Instagram on Sunday (28.06.20) to post a glowing tribute to her husband, describing him as the ''love of [her] life''.
Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes wedding photographs and a video, Katharine wrote: ''A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here's to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! (sic)''
David also posted about their one-year wedding anniversary on Instagram.
Alongside a picture of them together, he wrote: ''happy anniversary to the love of my life!! (sic)''
David previously described his wife as the ''whole package''.
The singer tied the knot with the 'Scorpion' star following a 12-month engagement, and he feels incredibly lucky to be able to call her his spouse.
He said of Katharine: ''She's the whole package, you know? Singing, acting, beauty, she's got it all!''
Shortly after their wedding, Katharine decided to take David's surname because she loves the ''traditional'' nature of taking a partner's last name.
Asked why she decided to adopt her husband's surname, she previously said: ''I'm a romantic. I've always liked the idea that it's still a traditional thing that exists in our society. I like the idea.
''I think it's romantic and it's a great last name ... We've been away since we've been married, so not [yet], but I love it. I just love the ring of it, so I'm enjoying it.''
