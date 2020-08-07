Katharine Mcphee and David Foster are ''definitely trying'' to have a baby.

The 36-year-old singer and the composer, 70, tied the knot in June 2019, and are now looking to start a family together.

According to Us Weekly magazine, multiple sources have confirmed the couple are ''definitely trying'' to welcome their first child together, which will come as the sixth for David, who already has daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin, 37, and Jordan, 33, from previous relationships.

The news comes after David's daughters Erin and Sara gave their blessing for the pair to add to their family following their wedding last year.

A source said at the time: ''Sara and Erin fully expect [Katharine] to have a child and fully support it.''

Erin has been open about her support for her father and Katharine in the past, and said that despite the 'American Idol' alum being younger than many of David's children, the family still support their love.

She said: ''When there is something happening that people have opinions on, everyone wants to create a narrative about how you hate that person. Instead of letting anyone take liberties in creating that narrative for us, we are making it clear that we love Katharine.

''It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly. She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we're very grateful for her.''

David tied the knot with the 'Scorpion' star following a 12-month engagement, and he feels incredibly lucky to be able to call her his spouse.

He said of Katharine: ''She's the whole package, you know? Singing, acting, beauty, she's got it all!''

Shortly after their wedding, Katharine decided to take David's surname because she loves the ''traditional'' nature of taking a partner's last name.

She explained: ''I'm a romantic. I've always liked the idea that it's still a traditional thing that exists in our society. I like the idea.

''I think it's romantic and it's a great last name ... We've been away since we've been married, so not [yet], but I love it. I just love the ring of it, so I'm enjoying it.''