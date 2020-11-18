Hollywood stars have a "disease to please", according to Kat Graham.
Kat Graham thinks Hollywood stars have a "disease to please".
The 31-year-old actress thinks a lot of movie stars are willing to dilute their real-life personalities in order to secure roles and progress their careers.
She explained: "A lot of us, especially if you’re an actress or you’re in entertainment, you kind of almost have this disease to please because there’s so much rejection in Hollywood.
"When you finally do get that role or you are able to be a part of a project, you just don’t want to ruffle any feathers."
Kat thinks it's particularly hard for stars from minority groups to make their voices heard.
She told Collider: "Especially if you are the only one of your kind - if you are the only black person or the Asian person or LGBTQIA character, you really want to sometimes fall in line and I think that there’s a way to be respectful but also challenge something stylistically [and] visually that might, in a way, elevate people’s consciousness or their awareness."
However, Kat now feels more confident having "uncomfortable conversations" with film executives and writers.
The 'Operation Christmas Drop' star insists that these conversations "need to be had".
She explained: "I think that there are times where characters call for straight hair or curly hair or an afro or I want to wear my hair in curls, or whatever it is, but these have to be honest conversations about why executives or writers are making certain decisions for characters and I’m now more comfortable having uncomfortable conversations because they need to be had.
"Because we want to talk about love, we want to talk about acceptance and we want to talk about diplomacy and we want to talk about all those things, but unfortunately, there’s not enough diversity in Hollywood."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
There's a clear sense that this Tupac Shakur biopic is hoping to build on the...
Zoe Reynard (Sharon Leal) is beautiful businesswoman who seemingly has everything going for her; she's...