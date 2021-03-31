Kat Graham "embraced" her naturally curly hair in quarantine.

The 'Vampire Diaries' alum had always hidden her locks under wigs, but since being home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress has experimented with her tresses and has hailed herself an almost "curl expert".

Speaking to People magazine for their Beautiful Issue, she said: "Hair has been such a great journey for me through this past year in quarantine. I really embraced my curls, which is not something that I ever did before. I really relied heavily on straight wigs and things like that. And now I'm finding ways to have looser curls, tighter curls, softer curls, stronger. I feel like I'm almost a curl expert, I'm not quite there yet."

Elsewhere, the 31-year-old singer revealed she learned how to apply make-up from her drag queen friends.

She shared: "When I first started releasing more music, the only people that would let me perform were gay clubs.

"So I would perform, usually for free, to about maybe two or three people in the bar, and then that became my community. When I started to get asked to do more press and more red carpets, the only make-up artists that I knew were my friends, so they did my make-up for the first bit of press until they eventually taught me how to do my own."

Kat added how she loved getting glammed up for the red carpet.

She said: "I would be the girl that would be the first on the carpet. I would just rush out to do a carpet. It's a bit silly now."

Meanwhile, the Modern Nirvana co-founder spoke of the importance of "self-love".

She said: "You've got to get into this self-love space. No matter how much work you get done, if you don't love yourself, if you haven't really accepted yourself, the work will never end. You'll always find something that you could just tweak, or if I could just have that, and it'll never be over. Give yourself an opportunity to heal. Because it takes a long time and you don't know who you might inspire if you just loved yourself."