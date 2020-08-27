Kate Winslet has never felt more comfortable filming an explicit sex scene than she did with Saoirse Ronan in 'Ammonite'.
Kate Winslet was ''by far the least self-conscious'' she's ever been
filming a sex scene with Saoirse Ronan in 'Ammonite'
The 44-year-old actress - who filmed one of the most famous steamy sex scenes of all time in the back of a car with Leonardo DiCaprio in 1997's 'Titanic' - has revealed she and the 26-year-old 'Little Women' star were fully in charge of their lesbian romp and it's the one she's most ''proudest'' of.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter magazine, Kate said: ''Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves.
''It's definitely not like eating a sandwich. I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis (Lee, the director) was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, 'Listen, let us work it out.' And we did. 'We'll start here. We'll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.'
''I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I've ever felt doing a love scene on 'Ammonite'. And I felt by far the least self-conscious.''
Meanwhile, Kate is due to return to Pennsylvania to resume filming the upcoming drama 'Mare of Easttown', which had its production postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And the 'Mountain Between Us' star admitted it will be difficult in some scenes to keep socially-distanced, but said they will have ''extraordinary back-to-work protocols'' to keep them safe.
She quipped: ''Now that I'm going to have to go back to work, I'm like, 'Oh f***, I've forgotten how to act.'
''It will be with some extraordinary back-to-work protocols, which are great. But when you're an actor in a film or a TV piece, social distancing is obviously sometimes just not possible, based on the scene.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...