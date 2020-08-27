Kate Winslet's role in 'Contagion' prepared her for the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44-year-old actress played epidemiologist Dr. Erin Mears in the 2011 thriller - in which the US Centers for Disease Control struggles to stop the spread of a deadly virus - and it meant that the 'Titanic' star was more than ready for when Covid-19 came along, as she was already wearing masks and disinfecting everything in the early stages of the pandemic.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter magazine - of which she is the cover star - Kate recalled: ''People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves.

''Then all of a sudden March 13 came around, and people were like, 'F***, where do I get one of those masks?'''

The 'Holiday' star also revealed that two people in her circle contracted coronavirus, and are now clear, but one is still struggling with symptoms and is ''very unwell''.

She said: ''One was in LA and was very lucky to get on a trial using convalescent plasma and did really, really well in the space of, like, 72 hours after the treatment.

''And a dialect coach who lives in London has had it, was in hospital for 11 weeks, is out, and has had every lung test, blood test, blood pressure test, and is clear of everything but just cannot get better -- is breathless, lethargic, still feels very unwell.''

In March, Kate joined her 'Contagion' co-stars, including Matt Damon, for a reunion and to give a PSA on Covid-19, in which she reminded everyone of the importance of washing their hands to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

She said during their video call: ''In the movie 'Contagion', I played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus. To prepare for the role, I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world. And what was one of the most important things they taught me? Wash your hands like your life depends on it because right now, in particular, it just might.

''So if you're feeling overwhelmed, a little bit powerless at the moment, here's something we can all do to make a difference. And it doesn't require a medical degree, or a microscope, or a ton of knowledge.''