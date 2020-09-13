Kate Winslet plans to repeat dresses when red carpets resume again.
The 'Titanic' star has committed to wear the same dresses again and again when she starts doing proper red carpet events and premieres, which have all been halted and moved online during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: ''The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings ... It's so stressful, and I know that sounds like, 'Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.' But it is stressful. I don't like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I'm never going to wear again. The money that's wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things. The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that's only going to be worn once ... I've already decided I'm doing repeat dresses. Everything will have to be let out, but whatever.''
And the 44-year-old actress has really enjoyed not having to wear new dresses and shoes and do full make up whilst doing virtual press.
She added to Vanity Fair magazine: ''I love not getting into those f****** dresses and those f****** shoes. All the money. It's always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets: flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important? If I cared what I looked like, I would have put make up on right now.''
