Kate Winslet regrets working with controversial filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, despite previously defending both men.
The 'Titanic' star has previously come under fire for her comments supporting the two controversial directors but she's now admitted she's had a change of heart and thinks it is ''f****** disgraceful'' that the pair have continued to be held in ''such high regard'' despite Allen being accused of sexual abuse by his daughter and Polanski being convicted of the statutory rape of a 13 year old.
Kate - who worked with Allen on 2017's 'Wonder Wheel' and Polanski on 'Carnage' in 2011 - told America's Vanity Fair magazine: ''It's like, what the f*** was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?
''It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were.
''It's f****** disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can't turn back the clock.
''I'm grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren't able to just be fucking truthful about all of it?''
The 44-year-old actress - who has Mia, 17, and Joe, 16, from two previous marriages, and Bear, seven, with husband Ned Rocknroll - wanted to speak out because she thinks it's important to set a good example to younger women.
She said: ''Life is f****** short and I'd like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women.
''We're handing them a pretty f***** up world, so I'd like to do my bit in having some proper integrity.''
Despite her past praise for the directors and her ''extraordinary working experience'' with them both, Kate hinted in 2018 that she now regretted their films.
She said in 2018: ''As women around the world and from all walks of life marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out about harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realised that I wouldn't be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not.''
Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, while Polanski pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 1977 as part of a plea deal but then fled the US before he was sentenced.
If only we could go back...
