Kate Winslet has revealed that she questioned her method acting approach to her role in 'Ammonite'.
Kate Winslet believes she took method acting too far for her role in 'Ammonite'.
The 45-year-old actress plays palaeontologist Mary Anning in the 1840s set romantic drama and revealed that she began living her life in isolation to get under the skin of her character.
Kate said: "I had to live a strange isolated life when I was playing her because when you are an actor they put you up in hotels and make it comfortable for you.
"I just knew I could not do really do that, because I had to do everything to be Mary and I got a bit method."
The 'Titanic' star revealed that she questioned what she was doing as the cottage was so "isolated, cold and rattly".
She told Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show': "It was so isolated, cold and rattly that when there was a big storm the waves would hit the windows of the house and the power would go down and I would lie there thinking, 'Kate what are you doing?' Just go to the hotel with everybody else.
"I would eat this weird soup, and walk around sketching things... it was ridiculous, actually."
Kate stars in the movie opposite Saoirse Ronan who depicts Anning's lesbian lover Charlotte Murchison and admits she was "proud" of the intimate scenes between the pair.
The Oscar-winning star said: "Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves.
"It's definitely not like eating a sandwich. I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis (Lee, the director) was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, 'Listen, let us work it out.' And we did. 'We'll start here. We'll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.'
"I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I've ever felt doing a love scene on 'Ammonite'. And I felt by far the least self-conscious."
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...