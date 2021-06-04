Kate Winslet has joined L'Oréal Paris as a Global Ambassador.

The 'Mare of Easttown' star has vowed to empower women with her upcoming campaign with the beauty brand.

In a statement, she said: "It's taken work to get to a place where I make no apology for who I am, where I accept my flaws. I'm delighted to join the L'Oréal Paris sisterhood to say: it takes courage and strength to believe that you are worth it ... sometimes, you may not feel worth it at all.

"We all have moments like that.

"But, the more you say these words and believe in everything that you truly are, and however you identify, then with time and belief in yourself, you too will feel worth it."

The 45-year-old actress joins the likes of Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Dame Helen Mirren in the role.

Meanwhile, Kate has admitted she is "going easy" on herself when it comes to ageing.

The 'Titanic' star can see "things are changing all the time" when it comes to her face but she is grateful for getting older and is embracing who she is and her body.

Speaking to Allure, she said: "I've noticed my face and how it's changing a little bit more in the last year because there's just been more time with yourself to look at those things. What I've found is that - to my relief - I'm just going easy on myself.

"I'm at an age now where things are changing all the time. The skin on my neck is really different now, the skin on the back of my hands needs some serious TLC."

Kate previously admitted her confidence was "damaged" by comments about her body.

She shared: "It damaged my confidence. I didn't want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, 'God, if this is what they're saying to me in England, then what will happen when I get there?' Also, it tampers with your evolving impression of what’s beautiful, you know? I did feel very on my own For the simple reason that nothing can really prepare you for … that. But then of course, I had Mia when I was 25. And so all that s*** just kind of ... evaporated."