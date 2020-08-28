Kate Winslet can hold her breath for seven minutes.

The 44-year-old actress learned to free dive for her role in 'Avatar' and her record so far is at seven minutes and 14 seconds.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.''

Meanwhile, producer Jon Landau previously revealed he was impressed with how quick Kate picked up the new skill.

Speaking at the IMAX Q&A for 'Alita: Battle Angel, he said: ''We built a water tank that was 500,000 gallons of water, and we are doing performance-capture under the water, on the surface of the water, and above the water. We trained our cast to free-breath-hold, because in the sequences they have to just be swimming, they can't be on scuba, and they have to be able to do long takes.

''So we had a gentleman named Kirk Krack come in and train everybody that needed to be underwater how to go underwater and how to hold their breath. Kate Winslet had to train in this and she got up to a static breath hold of just about seven minutes. It's amazing, it's mind over matter. You see Kate going underwater and she just felt so comfortable. There was one day, we have a tank where she was just rehearsing and testing and we have some windows into it, and I go in there and she's just walking on the bottom [of the tank] left and right, left and right, left and right, then she sees me in the window and she just waves. I couldn't believe it!''