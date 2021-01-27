Kate Upton created her Found Active line to make everyone feel "confident inside their own body".

The 28-year-old model has just launched a range of beauty products in partnership with HatchBeauty Brands, and she's explained how important it was to create skincare and cosmetics that are both "affordable and accessible” and make people embrace their natural beauty.

Referring to HatchBeauty Brands founder Tracy Holland, she explained: "I met with Tracy years and years ago.

“We were both talking about having a line that’s affordable, that’s natural, that’s accessible for everybody, has a wellness piece and a skincare piece, so people can feel confident inside their own body, especially at a time where social media is so prevalent and more and more young people are trying to change their appearance to be more like their Facetune selves.”

The 'Layover' actress - who has two-year-old daughter Genevieve with husband Justin Verlander - says the range is ideal for busy moms who need an “extra" energy kick.

She told WWD.com: "All of these things help you live the best, more fulfiled life or they aid you to be able to do that.

“Everyone is so busy these days and having that extra energy boost and obviously immune support is so important right now, being able to recover from a long day with your kids or working out or stressful work and having that restful sleep.”

The range includes body sprays, face pads, face serums, liquid eyeliner and supplements, with a price range of just $11 to $23.

