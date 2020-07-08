Eli Mizrahi has lavished praise on Kate Moss.

The 46-year-old supermodel stars in the campaign for the Lebanese designer's Mônot collection, which was shot in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia and Eli says Kate was the ''keystone'' of the star-studded photoshoot.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Kate the Great, you showed me just what a star you are. You trusted me and jumped blindly into this project. You gave it your heart and soul and you were the keystone to making this campaign a success.''

Mariacarla Boscono, Candice Swanepoel, Jourdan Dunn, Amber Valletta, Xiao Wen and Alek Wek also star in the campaign and Eli praised them for their work during the photoshoot.

He wrote: ''Alek, Amber, Candice, Jourdan, Mariacarla, and Xiao Wen you embody the inclusive cross-cultural swath of empowered women that Mônot wants to dress. Thank you for flying in from all over the world to be part of this passion project.''

Eli also paid tribute to photographers Luigi and Iango and French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who has been a huge supporter of his brand.

He said: ''Luigi & Iango the incredible images and film you created for this campaign have a timeless beauty that pulls you in and makes you think. I know how much hard work you put into this project, but when you look at the results they have an effortless grace to them.

''Carine I just want to say thank you for everything! Your sleek, chic, and sexy aesthetic dovetail perfectly with that of the Mônot woman. You are not afraid to tell it like it is, even when I don't want to hear it. You keep me honest and you keep me focused.''

And finally, Eli also took time to praise himself for his ''drive and passion''.

He said: ''They say, there is no 'I' in team but let me tell you there is an 'I' in this!!!

''So last but not least I want to thank myself for going against the expected. For the drive and passion that I dedicated to this project. What I was able to achieve with my first campaign, as the founder of an emerging independent brand, is pretty fanfreakingtastic. And above all, I want to thank myself for not giving up on my dreams. It's moments like these, when everyone thinks I'm crazy, that I push even harder. I always welcome a challenge. As my father always said, 'Follow your dreams and you will never lose sight of your goals'.''