Kate Moss wants her daughter to be the “UK version of Kendall Jenner”.

The 46-year-old supermodel - who has Lila Moss Hack with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack - is set to launch her new fashion label Rockeens and has used her 18-year-old daughter as a muse for the upcoming collection.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: “Kate has been working really hard on Rockeens for more than a year and has been building up the brand behind the scenes. She always wanted Lila to be involved but as time has gone on, Kate has stared using her as a muse.

“The plan now is to style the whole brand around Lila. The clothing label is aimed at women in their teens and early 20s.”

The teen is set to model for the brand as Kate wants to help shape her career and guide her in the right direction.

The source added: "Kate sees Lila as a UK version of Kendall Jenner and wants to help build and guide her career. They are really close and Kate is very protective of her daughter so will have control over every aspect. Kate has taken her time with the brand and hasn’t rushed the launched because she wants it to be absolutely perfect.

“Clothing samples have been shown now so it’s definitely moving in the right direction and the label is expected to finally start up in the New Year.”

Lila recently made her Fashion Week debut on Miu Miu’s SS21 catwalk in Milan on October 6.

But the aspiring model is already determined to work with others in the fashion industry.

Asked who she wants to collaborated with next, she said: “I’d love to work with Gray Sorrenti and Edward Enninful.”