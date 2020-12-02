Kate Moss was "really nervous" for her daughter Lila before she made her runway debut.

The 46-year-old supermodel's 18-year-old girl - whose father is Jefferson Hack - opened Miu Miu's virtual spring/summer 2021 show in Paris Fashion Week in October.

And during a video call for British Vogue, Italian fashion designer Stefano Pilati said it must have been "emotional" for her to watch.

He told Kate: "I wonder if, for you, it was the same? I find it very beautiful and I wanted to ask you if it was the same also for you."

She responded: "Aww, Stefano. Yeah, it was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway.

"Well, it wasn’t emotional — I was really nervous for her.

"I was sitting around the kitchen table … some girlfriends [were there] and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out we were like, ‘She’s doing it! She’s doing it!’ Yeah, I was really proud.”

The fashion icon keeps many of her designer dresses for her daughter and revealed the latest piece she has claimed from her mother's collection.

Kate said: "She has recently stolen my Azzedine Alaia skirt. And it's so cute."

The blonde beauty was asked 26 questions by various people for the video, including one from Lila herself.

She asked her mother: "After a hectic day at work, what do you do or what do you use to unwind or relax when you come home?"

To which she replied: "I like having a hot bath and getting into bed for a cuddle with you if you're available."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed Kate wants her daughter to be the “UK version of Kendall Jenner”.

Lila was a muse for her parent's fashion label Rockeens' collection and Kate wants to help shape her career and guide her in the right direction.

The source said: "Kate sees Lila as a UK version of Kendall Jenner and wants to help build and guide her career. They are really close and Kate is very protective of her daughter so will have control over every aspect. Kate has taken her time with the brand and hasn’t rushed the launched because she wants it to be absolutely perfect.

“Clothing samples have been shown now so it’s definitely moving in the right direction and the label is expected to finally start up in the New Year.”