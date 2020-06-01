Kate Moss has been sober for two years and is having more fun than ever.
Kate Moss has been sober for two years.
The 46-year-old supermodel - who rarely speaks about her personal life - used to be known for her hard-partying ways but her friend, DJ Fat Tony, has revealed she is now ''clean'' and they have more fun than ever together.
Tony - who himself has been sober for 13 years - said: ''Kate's been clean for over two years. Me and my sober mates now have a better time than we ever did when we used to drink and take drugs.''
The DJ - whose real name is Tony Marnach - also claimed he helped Boy George get sober 12 years ago.
He told the Sunday Times Style magazine: ''I've been best friends with him since I was 13. I moved in with him and got him clean. I got lots of people clean, people we've talked about, but I won't name names.''
Tony's own addiction destroyed his relationships and let him to being declared bankrupt.
He said: ''It was the 1980s, the 1990s. Drugs were everywhere -- everyone did them -- and you could get away with anything because there was no social media.
''[I spent] over £1m on drugs. That's a warning. I'm not bragging. I lost houses, I lost my sanity and I was bankrupt.''
Kate has previously spoken of how she's tried to cut down on caffeine and nicotine and have more quiet nights in.
She has said: ''I go to bed, I drink lots of water, not too much coffee, and I'm trying to cut down on cigarettes.''
Kate - who has 17-year-old daughter Lila with former partner Jefferson Hack - has previously credited her friends for keeping her ''sane''.
She said: ''I keep sane with my friends, all of them I've known for 20 years, so they know me very well, and I know them very well.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...