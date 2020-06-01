Kate Moss has been sober for two years.

The 46-year-old supermodel - who rarely speaks about her personal life - used to be known for her hard-partying ways but her friend, DJ Fat Tony, has revealed she is now ''clean'' and they have more fun than ever together.

Tony - who himself has been sober for 13 years - said: ''Kate's been clean for over two years. Me and my sober mates now have a better time than we ever did when we used to drink and take drugs.''

The DJ - whose real name is Tony Marnach - also claimed he helped Boy George get sober 12 years ago.

He told the Sunday Times Style magazine: ''I've been best friends with him since I was 13. I moved in with him and got him clean. I got lots of people clean, people we've talked about, but I won't name names.''

Tony's own addiction destroyed his relationships and let him to being declared bankrupt.

He said: ''It was the 1980s, the 1990s. Drugs were everywhere -- everyone did them -- and you could get away with anything because there was no social media.

''[I spent] over £1m on drugs. That's a warning. I'm not bragging. I lost houses, I lost my sanity and I was bankrupt.''

Kate has previously spoken of how she's tried to cut down on caffeine and nicotine and have more quiet nights in.

She has said: ''I go to bed, I drink lots of water, not too much coffee, and I'm trying to cut down on cigarettes.''

Kate - who has 17-year-old daughter Lila with former partner Jefferson Hack - has previously credited her friends for keeping her ''sane''.

She said: ''I keep sane with my friends, all of them I've known for 20 years, so they know me very well, and I know them very well.''