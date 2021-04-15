Kate Moss "can't wait" to get dressed up again.

The 47-year-old supermodel is so excited to be able to put on her favourite outfits again and go for dinner now the UK is starting to open up again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine about what she's excited for after the lockdown, she said: "I just can’t wait to get dressed up again. I am excited to put on a great dress and go out for dinner."

Meanwhile, Kate previously opened up about her career, admitting she never "had a plan" for her early career.

She said: "I didn’t have a plan. I was always one of those young people who was just happy to be exposed to new things and experiences – there wasn’t a plan or a route that I wanted to go down. But it soon got to the point where I just couldn’t fit all my engagements into the week. At that point I knew I had to get serious and be a bit fussier, but until then it was really just a case of taking the offers and seeing where they went.:

As a child, Kate dreamed of travelling the world but never imagined her career would take her around the globe.

She added: "My dad was in the travel industry and would always talk about how brilliant it was to see the world. Travel was a real ambition of mine when I was a kid. It quickly became my focus over school. Of course, I never dreamed that I’d be able to fulfil that through modelling, so when the opportunity came it was something I jumped at."

And though Kate misses the "innocence" of her childhood, she doesn’t long for her hometown of Croydon.

She added: "As far as growing up in Croydon went, it wasn’t a time I look back on longingly, certainly not so much as the place itself. I was keen to get away. Myself and my friends would drift around Croydon on a Saturday afternoon looking for inspiration. Surrey Street Market was a popular hangout – a rough and ready part of the town centre bordered by record shops and stalls. There is definitely a part of me that misses the innocence of it all, but not the place."