The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished Prince Harry a happy birthday.

The royal couple have taken to social media to pass on their best wishes to Harry, who turned 36 on Tuesday (15.09.20).

Alongside a photograph of Harry beating them in a race back in 2017, the Duke and Duchess said on Instagram: ''Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! [cake and balloon emojis] (sic)''

Other prominent members of the royal family have also sent birthday wishes to Harry - who is currently living in the US - via social media.

The royal family's official Twitter account shared a picture of Harry smiling at the Queen.

The image was captioned: ''Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday.''

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall reached out to Harry through social media, too.

They wrote: ''Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! [cake emoji] (sic)''

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex recently signed a money-spinning deal with Netflix - but Reed Hastings, the CEO of the streaming service, has insisted she won't be returning to acting as part of the agreement.

The former 'Suits' actress gave up her career when she joined the British royal family in 2018, and despite signing a multi-year deal with the streaming service, their partnership is about them becoming ''producers''.

Hastings explained: ''The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity. That's the key thing is they've developed a great eye for story, and we'll be working with them on that basis.''

Hastings also suggested their work will become some of ''the most exciting, most-viewed content'' of 2021.

He said: ''We're gonna do a wide range of entertainment with them ... I think it will be some of the most exciting, most-viewed content next year.''