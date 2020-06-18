The Duchess of Cambridge will surprise school children and teach them about the importance of kindness.

The 38-year-old royal - who married Prince William in 2011 - will join the Oak National Academy's weekly online assembly at 11am on Thursday (18.06.20) and encourage pupils tuning in to explain why they should look after themselves and others.

In her pre-recorded speech, Catherine said: ''Talking to someone, whether it's a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better...

''You can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need.

''Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too.''

The 'Spread a Little Kindness' for the week was developed in co-ordination with the Place2Be organisation, which is a children's mental health charity of which the duchess is patron.

The assembly also features students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool, whose parents have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

They took photographs based on theme of kindness, with one pupil saying: ''Treat people how you want to be treated.''

Another added: ''Sharing - that's kindness.''

Meanwhile, Matt Hood - the principal of Oak National Academy - thanked the duchess - who has Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis with Prince William - for joining the weekly assembly.

He said: ''We're thrilled that The Duchess of Cambridge was able to lead this week's assembly on acts of kindness.

''Being kind and considerate is a vital lesson for children at any time, but especially so in the current pandemic.

''We must encourage young people to talk about their feelings and to know that it's normal to feel a bit anxious or upset right now.''