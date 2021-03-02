Kate Hudson has revealed she doesn't know where her bold yellow Carolina Herrera gown from 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' is.
Kate Hudson has called for her yellow Carolina Herrera dress from 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' to be found.
The 41-year-old actress starred as Andie Anderson in the 2003 chick flick, and has revealed she has "no idea" where the beautiful gown she wore for the part is, and she wants to be reunited with it.
Speaking to Elle, Kate - who starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the movie - said: "You know what? I have no idea where that dress is! I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina's team. I do not know where it is, but I feel like we should find it!"
Elsewhere, the 'Almost Famous' star opened up about pandemic life and admitted she has "never done more breathing exercises" in her entire life.
Kate - who has son, Ryder, 17, with Chris Robinson, son Bingham, nine, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, two, with current partner Danny Fujikawa - also insisted she is "very focused" on keeping healthy and "connected" amid the global health crisis.
She said: "Definitely hitting a bit of a wall with the pandemic. That said, I’m staying very focused. It’s like the universe is testing us to just stay focused on staying healthy, staying connected and making sure we keep others safe. I don’t really have any advice other than to take things one day at a time. I’m literally just trying to take one day at a time and I’ve never done more breathing exercises in my life!"
