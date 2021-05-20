Kate Hudson has joined the cast of ‘Knives Out 2’.

The 42-year-old actress has joined the cast of the second ‘Knives Out’ film, which is set to air on Netflix as a sequel to the 2019 movie.

Kate will join fellow franchise newcomers including Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista and Edward Norton in the flick, as well as returning star Daniel Craig.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the follow-up is set to shoot this summer in Greece and will be another murder mystery story anchored by Daniel’s enigmatic Southern detective Benoit Blanc.

The film will once again be directed and written by Rian Johnson.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed the sequel won’t see the Thrombey family return, as the story will see Benoit Blanc take on a new mystery.

Jamie Lee Curtis said last month that her on-screen alter-ego Lynda Drysdale, the daughter of wealthy mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), and her extended family will not have a role in the upcoming movie.

She revealed: "To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future. Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing p**** of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb. The rest of them are hustling. Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture (sic)."