'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' star Kate Hudson has ''mastered'' bikini waxing during quarantine.
The 41-year-old actress considers herself an expert beautician after tending to her unwanted body hair by learning how to wax amidst the global coronavirus crisis.
Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', she told host Andy Cohen: ''I wax myself! I can wax myself. I've mastered it.''
Knowing the hot hair pulling treatment can be painful and sticky, Andy asked Kate: ''Do you enjoy the process?''
To which Kate replied: ''It's not about enjoying it. I enjoy the aftermath of it.''
Her brother, Oliver Hudson also appeared on the show via video link and mentioned he has switched from waxing to shaving his pubic region.
The 'Nashville' star said: ''No I haven't done that in a long time, but I do shave and I put a razor on it.
''And by the way it is not as bad as people might think. It's clean. It's pretty. It's good.''
Meanwhile, Kate has been gushing about how good her sex life with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa has been during the lockdown.
The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star insists social distancing is going well with her partner, and asked whether her sex life has been improved by the quarantine measures, she didn't say anything but smiled coyly and sipped from her glass of wine.
She added: ''I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person. There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now. He's just the best.''
Earlier this month, Kate revealed she ''talks a lot about sex'' with her mother Goldie Hawn, as she revealed it was her mom - who is in a long-term relationship with actor Kurt Russell - who taught her how ''fun'' sex can be.
In a joint interview, Kate said: ''What did you teach me about sex? There are so many things. We talk a lot about sex. Surprisingly.''
Goldie added: ''I said, 'I want you to understand something about Mummy. I'm not a prude. I love sex.'''
And Kate replied: ''Oh, that's right. And then she said, 'Sex is so much fun. But it's better when it's with one person.' And that was a good lesson.''
