Kate Hudson has been turning to friends and family to help her to cope with the global health crisis and she insists that it is important to reach out to others.
Kate Hudson says the Covid-19 pandemic has been ''a challenging time for self-care''.
The 41-year-old actress has revealed that she has been turning to her friends and family to help her to cope with the global health crisis and she insists that it is important to reach out to others.
Kate told E! News: ''We all put so much pressure on ourselves, and this pandemic has been an extraordinary, challenging time for self-care. My number one tip right now is to rely on others when you need it! I've always said that community is essential to wellness. Your community - no matter who it is - can help you find balance! Don't expect yourself to be a super-human! It's just not possible. Or fun, for that matter!''
Kate - who has children Ryder Robinson, 16, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, nine, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 22 months - also admitted that lockdown has led to more snacking but she is trying to be as healthy as possible.
She explained: ''I am snacking so much while I've been at home! I think it's because I'm home and near my fridge all day. I slice up an apple and it fills me up between meals. I love the satisfying crunch and so do my kids.''
And although the actress, who follows a mainly plant-based diet, is extremely health-conscious, she likes to treat herself to a ''good dirty martini'' from time to time.
She said: ''My diet is mostly plant-based but sometimes I will add chicken, fish or steak. I seek two key elements when I cook: The ingredients must be fresh and the recipe must be easy. Lately I have been obsessed with pan-seared summer squash. I also adore grilled salmon with mango salsa. It is to die for!
''I love a good dirty martini made with my King St. vodka! For me, it's about everything in moderation and just being mindful of what you're putting in your body.''
