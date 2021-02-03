Kate Hudson has enjoyed getting dressed up in quarantine.

The 'Almost Famous' actress has shared how glamour has been like an escape for her amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained to the March 2021 issue of InStyle magazine: "Glamour is fantasy to me. It's part of what we were doing for this shoot. I was sitting there with these sparkles on my eyes, and I realised that since I was a little girl, I've loved beautiful dresses that made me feel like I was in a fairy tale. I feel like I owned the clothes that were at the shoot when I was young. Except they weren't Dior. They would have been from my favourite store up in Topanga, Hidden Treasures."

Kate added: "I needed to put on beautiful, flowy things that were colourful, even just to sit at home."

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actress - who has has son, Ryder, 17, with Chris Robinson, son Bingham, nine, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, two, with current partner Danny Fujikawa - previously admitted the global health crisis has been "a challenging time for self-care".

The 'Bride Wars' star has been turning to her friends and family to help her cope with quarantine and insisted it's important to reach out to others.

She said: "We all put so much pressure on ourselves, and this pandemic has been an extraordinary, challenging time for self-care. My number one tip right now is to rely on others when you need it! I've always said that community is essential to wellness. Your community - no matter who it is - can help you find balance! Don't expect yourself to be a super-human! It's just not possible. Or fun, for that matter!"

Kate also admitted that lockdown led to more snacking - but she’s trying to be as healthy as possible.

She explained: "I am snacking so much while I've been at home! I think it's because I'm home and near my fridge all day. I slice up an apple and it fills me up between meals. I love the satisfying crunch and so do my kids."