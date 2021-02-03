Kate Hudson has gotten dressed up in bright and sparkly clothes in quarantine as "glamour is fantasy" and like an escape to her.
Kate Hudson has enjoyed getting dressed up in quarantine.
The 'Almost Famous' actress has shared how glamour has been like an escape for her amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She explained to the March 2021 issue of InStyle magazine: "Glamour is fantasy to me. It's part of what we were doing for this shoot. I was sitting there with these sparkles on my eyes, and I realised that since I was a little girl, I've loved beautiful dresses that made me feel like I was in a fairy tale. I feel like I owned the clothes that were at the shoot when I was young. Except they weren't Dior. They would have been from my favourite store up in Topanga, Hidden Treasures."
Kate added: "I needed to put on beautiful, flowy things that were colourful, even just to sit at home."
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actress - who has has son, Ryder, 17, with Chris Robinson, son Bingham, nine, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, two, with current partner Danny Fujikawa - previously admitted the global health crisis has been "a challenging time for self-care".
The 'Bride Wars' star has been turning to her friends and family to help her cope with quarantine and insisted it's important to reach out to others.
She said: "We all put so much pressure on ourselves, and this pandemic has been an extraordinary, challenging time for self-care. My number one tip right now is to rely on others when you need it! I've always said that community is essential to wellness. Your community - no matter who it is - can help you find balance! Don't expect yourself to be a super-human! It's just not possible. Or fun, for that matter!"
Kate also admitted that lockdown led to more snacking - but she’s trying to be as healthy as possible.
She explained: "I am snacking so much while I've been at home! I think it's because I'm home and near my fridge all day. I slice up an apple and it fills me up between meals. I love the satisfying crunch and so do my kids."
