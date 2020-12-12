Kate Dickie knew Anya Taylor-Joy would be a star whilst filming 'The Witch'.

The 49-year-old actress instantly knew her cast mate, now 24, would shoot to fame after working alongside her in her debut in the 2015 supernatural horror film.

Speaking to Hey U Guys, she said: “Anya’s just so special and I mean that in every sense of the word. She is so talented and also so lovely.

"That combination is just beautiful and I have literally felt like the proudest friend ever because all of ‘The Witch’ family have stayed close.

"But I knew this was like, I could see it even at the time that she has something really unique and special. I’m really thrilled to have been there for the start of her amazing journey and watch her do well because she deserves it so much.”

The 'Game of Thrones' star has always felt "spoiled" by the number of talented people she has worked with over the years after recently teaming up with director David Lowery for 'The Green Knight'.

She added: “I had a brilliant time working on that and David Lowry is an amazing director. I’m just spoiled, I feel so spoiled with the people I’ve had the chance to work with and people I admire.”

The movie stars Dev Patel as King Arthur's nephew, Sir Gawain, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight (Ralph Ineson).

Although the film was due to be released in March 2020, it was pulled from the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Dickie loved being able to work with the 30-year-old actor and praised his "wonderful soul".

She added: “He’s so lovely, like genuinely so so lovely. Another wonderful, wonderful soul. A beautiful guy and a wonderful actor.”