Kate Bock is engaged to NBA champ Kevin Love.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was proposed to by the 32-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player on her 28th birthday on Saturday (30.01.21).

The blonde beauty posted a series of black and white photographs from the special moment on Instagram, including a close-up of her dazzling diamond ring.

She captioned the post: "Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night."

Kevin also posted one of the snaps of them kissing on his profile.

Sharing a quote by N.R. Heart, he gushed: “Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.” My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life. (sic)"

Several of Kate's famous friends have sent their congratulations to the couple.

Fellow model, Olivia Culpo, commented: "Omg congrats beautiful !!!"

While Kevin's basketball pal, Tristan Thompson, wrote under his post: "Congrats brother."

The loved-up pair first met in 2016, when they were introduced by the photographer they were both working with at the time.

Kate and Kevin live together at the latter's luxurious waterfront Tribeca apartment in New York, which was the sports star’s long-time dream home to own.

He recently recalled: “When I was 18 years old, I had written down in a notebook that I wanted to own an apartment and live in New York by the time I was 30.

“And yeah, I closed on and received the key to this apartment three months before my 30th birthday.”