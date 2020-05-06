Kate Beckinsale thinks it is ''ridiculous'' how it can feel ''like a little bit of a political act'' for a woman over 32 to be having fun.

The 'Underworld' actress finds it frustrating that people consider women to be ''risqué'' for doing things like dating or getting tattoos whereas men are praised for doing the same, and not constantly questioned about kids.

She said: ''It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all. And by that, I don't mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Oh my god, I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.' Unless you're doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me. And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo. It hasn't been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'''

And the 46-year-old actress admits it can make her feel ''kind of ugh'' when everyone comments on her relationships, with have included romances with the likes of Pete Davidson, Jack Whitehall and Matt Rife.

She added: ''If everyone's s***ing on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute - especially if there's really nothing wrong. If you're strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one's life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn't invite anyone to get too excited.''

Kate was married to Len Wiseman and was in a long term relationship with Michael Sheen - with whom she has Lily Mo, 21 - and she thinks marriage would work better for many more if people didn't have to live together.

She told the June issue of Women's Health magazine: ''I think more people would do well married if they didn't have to live in the same house. Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot. I also think that, for women especially, and this is generalising, but I think it's common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room. So, if you've got a husband, a boyfriend, kids or parents, it's so easy to come in with an idea of what you'd like to do, then end up going, 'Oh, no, no, it's fine. And it's quite nice not to always have to negotiate that.''