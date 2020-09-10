Kate Beckinsale has taken to Instagram to reveal her maltese-chihuahua has passed away.
Kate Beckinsale is ''heartbroken'' after her dog died.
The 47-year-old actress has announced via Instagram that her beloved Maltese-Chihuahua Ingrid has passed away, revealing she'd ''fought so hard'' to survive over the last few months.
Alongside pictures of herself and Ingrid, Kate wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Ingrid 2009-2020. Heartbroken. She fought so hard for months. Fly safe our sweetest sweetest girl.''
Kate alluded to Ingrid's recent health issues, but she didn't elaborate on the specific problem.
The Hollywood star - who also has two cats, Clive and Willow, and a Pomeranian dog named Myf - spent the coronavirus lockdown with her 23-year-old boyfriend Goody Grace.
And despite their age gap, an insider claimed in May that she finds the music star to be ''very mature''.
The source said at the time: ''Kate enjoys his company.
''She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend.''
Kate - who was married to film director Len Wiseman between 2004 and 2019 - and Goody were first seen holding hands in April, but they've actually been dating since the start of 2020.
The insider shared: ''She has been dating him since the beginning of the year.
''They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It's just a number.''
The actress also dated Pete Davidson in 2019, and she previously defended her relationships with younger men.
She said: ''It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all. 'Oh my god, I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'
''Unless you're doing that, it somehow seems to be risque, which is just ridiculous to me.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...